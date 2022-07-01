Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 163.5% from the May 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $25.58 on Friday. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98.

CABGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,040.00 to 1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.33.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

