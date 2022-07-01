Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $18.16 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 15.2% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Diversified LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 28.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its position in Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

NYSE HD opened at $274.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

