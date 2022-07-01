Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 61.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,677,000 after purchasing an additional 399,545 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,685 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

