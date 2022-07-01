Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.33, but opened at $9.62. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 455,288 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCL. HSBC lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Peel Hunt cut Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after buying an additional 3,122,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,677,000 after purchasing an additional 399,545 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,685 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,058 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 61.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

