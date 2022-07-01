Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Down 7.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.4% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $7.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Carnival Co. & traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 904,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 40,872,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.
CCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.
In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.03.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 61.84% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.80) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CCL)
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
