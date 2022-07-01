Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Down 7.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.4% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $7.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Carnival Co. & traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 904,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 40,872,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

CCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.03.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 61.84% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.80) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

