Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 61.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.80) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.