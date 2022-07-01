Caroline Foulger Buys 10,000 Shares of Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) insider Caroline Foulger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 383 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($46,988.10).

LON OCI opened at GBX 385 ($4.72) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £685.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 348 ($4.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 454 ($5.57). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 399.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 406.70.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

