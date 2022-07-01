CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRTS. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarParts.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of PRTS opened at $6.94 on Thursday. CarParts.com has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $375.25 million, a PE ratio of -63.09 and a beta of 2.45.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $166.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 536,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 113,405 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,719 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

