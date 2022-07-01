Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Down 79.2% in June

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the May 31st total of 290,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,155,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Carrefour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.28) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Carrefour from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrefour from €20.50 ($21.81) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Shares of Carrefour stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

