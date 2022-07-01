Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Carvana to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carvana from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.50.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.74. Carvana has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 3,362,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049 in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Carvana by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

