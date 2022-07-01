Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.74, but opened at $23.62. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Carvana shares last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 48,458 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVNA. Wedbush cut their target price on Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 3,362,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049 over the last ninety days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.60.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

