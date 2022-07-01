Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cascadia Acquisition by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,706,000.

Get Cascadia Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CCAI opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. Cascadia Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.