CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Up 89.9% in June

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the May 31st total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CASI opened at $2.86 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.40. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 240,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.