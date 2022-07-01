Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $142.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.86.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $616,791,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Catalent by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,841 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,032,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Catalent by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,005,000 after acquiring an additional 754,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $107.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.97 and a 200 day moving average of $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Catalent has a 1-year low of $86.34 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

