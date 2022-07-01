Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 19,062 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Catalyst Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CBIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,200.77% and a negative return on equity of 149.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Catalyst Biosciences (Get Rating)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

