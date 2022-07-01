Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Short Interest Down 45.5% in June

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,766,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,009,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 550,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,470,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000.

Get Catalyst Partners Acquisition alerts:

Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.