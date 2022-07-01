Cathay General Bancorp Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CATY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $39.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.23. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,906,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,087,000 after buying an additional 66,567 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,837,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,241,000 after buying an additional 34,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,430,000 after buying an additional 105,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after buying an additional 37,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.