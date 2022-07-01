Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,347 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.20% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CATY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.23. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

