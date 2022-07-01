Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 86,586 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $5,063,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,962,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 65,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.