CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. First National Trust Co lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

