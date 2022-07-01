CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Update

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,200 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the May 31st total of 670,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,462.0 days.

Shares of CDHSF opened at $0.94 on Friday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDL Hospitality Trusts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

