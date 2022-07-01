Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given New $73.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 170.77% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.72.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,860.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 35.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

