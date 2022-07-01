Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.59. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.32.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.
About Cellectar Biosciences (Get Rating)
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
