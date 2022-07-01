Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.59. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.32.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

