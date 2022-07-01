Celo Euro Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week (CEUR)

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Celo Euro has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Celo Euro coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00005403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Euro has a market cap of $35.15 million and approximately $62,668.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,201.23 or 1.00009630 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Celo Euro Coin Profile

Celo Euro (CRYPTO:CEUR) is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

Celo Euro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Euro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Euro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

