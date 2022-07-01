Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Celsion in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CLSN stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. Celsion has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celsion stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Celsion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
About Celsion (Get Rating)
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
