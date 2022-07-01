Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives $92.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $89.92.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,740. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

