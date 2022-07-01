Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.55-$5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:CNC opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.65. Centene has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $89.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Centene from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.44.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,520 shares of company stock worth $1,770,740 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

