Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.26% of Central Garden & Pet worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

