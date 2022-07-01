C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CFFI opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.44. C&F Financial has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

In other news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $112,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,093.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in C&F Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in C&F Financial by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in C&F Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the first quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of C&F Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C&F Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.