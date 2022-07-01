Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.40. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neal I. Goldman acquired 40,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $54,803.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,080,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 127,055 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

