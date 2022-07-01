Charles J. Baird Buys 500 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) Director Charles J. Baird acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.56 per share, for a total transaction of $20,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

