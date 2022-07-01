Charles J. Jones Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.26, for a total transaction of 10,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 498,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,619,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 5.23 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 4.85 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 19.31 million. Research analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLZE has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.38.

Backblaze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.