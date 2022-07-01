Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NYSE:CMCM opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $99.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheetah Mobile stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) by 217.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

