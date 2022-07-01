Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

CEMI opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $19.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 100.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

