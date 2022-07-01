Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL) Short Interest Down 66.2% in June

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the May 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKEL. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 70.0% during the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 768,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 316,744 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 202,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 140,748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 302.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 148.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,128.3% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 480,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after buying an additional 440,937 shares during the period.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

NASDAQ CHKEL opened at $52.47 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $77.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.73.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.