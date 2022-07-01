Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives $23.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSSE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.39. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $44.65.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 57.35% and a negative net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

