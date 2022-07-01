China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE:CGA opened at $6.14 on Thursday. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

