China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Up 138.9% in June

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXF opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $3.25.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Pacific Insurance (Group) (CHPXF)
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.