China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Up 138.9% in June

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXF opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $3.25.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

