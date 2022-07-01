China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.46. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

