Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,932.75.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,307.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,339.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,477.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

