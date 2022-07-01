Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Update

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $23.47.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

