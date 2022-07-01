Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $23.47.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (Get Rating)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.