Christopher Ambler Purchases 6,605 Shares of Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) Stock

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Ambler acquired 6,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £12,021.10 ($14,748.01).
LON:APAX opened at GBX 174.40 ($2.14) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £856.48 million and a P/E ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 185.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 200.97. Apax Global Alpha Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 172.60 ($2.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 238.50 ($2.93).
Apax Global Alpha Company Profile (Get Rating)
