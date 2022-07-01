Christopher Ambler Purchases 6,605 Shares of Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) Stock

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Ambler acquired 6,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £12,021.10 ($14,748.01).

LON:APAX opened at GBX 174.40 ($2.14) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £856.48 million and a P/E ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 185.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 200.97. Apax Global Alpha Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 172.60 ($2.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 238.50 ($2.93).

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

