Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after purchasing an additional 514,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,906 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,823 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,581,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

CHD stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

