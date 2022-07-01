Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Insider James Andrew Roper Sells 900 Shares

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) insider James Andrew Roper sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($17.18), for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,458.23).

Shares of CHH stock opened at GBX 1,415 ($17.36) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £155.98 million and a P/E ratio of 3,723.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,419.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,551.90. Churchill China plc has a one year low of GBX 1,300 ($15.95) and a one year high of GBX 2,050 ($25.15).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This is a boost from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $6.70. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.63%.

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

