Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Insider Jason D. Sadler Sells 3,458 Shares of Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CI opened at $263.52 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $273.58. The company has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.84.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 504,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 771 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.12.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.