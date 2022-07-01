CinCor Pharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CINC) Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 6th

CinCor Pharma’s (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 6th. CinCor Pharma had issued 12,100,000 shares in its public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $193,600,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of CinCor Pharma’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ CINC opened at $18.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.93. CinCor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). On average, sell-side analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $38,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth $101,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

