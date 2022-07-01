Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Boosted by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

