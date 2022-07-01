Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.79.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

