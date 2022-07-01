Citigroup Lowers La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) to Sell

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Get La Française des Jeux Société anonyme alerts:

About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (Get Rating)

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Joker, Bingo Live, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.