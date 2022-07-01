Citigroup Lowers La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) to Sell

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $58.00.
About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (LFDJF)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.