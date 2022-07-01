Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $62.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.81% from the stock’s previous close.

C has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.02.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34. The company has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

